food and more, delivered: What the ‘new normal’ would be like

foodpanda, the country’s on-demand food delivery service, offers a wide variety of food and groceries as Filipinos are slowly adjusting their lifestyles and daily routines to the ‘new normal”.

People have remained indoors and have been dependent on delivery apps more than ever. From ordering food, doing groceries, and even being productive for work, people spend more time on technology and have pivoted to online platforms.

“What’s for lunch?” or “I ran out of seasoning” feels less daunting during this period of adjustment when you know there’s an easy and reliable way to get things done. Who says life has to feel stuck or uncertain when you have an all in one app to fulfill those precious needs with just a few taps? Whether it’s sushi, pizza, milk tea, and now, even groceries, foodpanda relieves you from these unnecessary worries:

● Inconvenience — We get it, you’re working at home and most likely interrupted by the day-to-day things that normally pull your attention away from work: kids, husband, chores. Some of the daily demands that used to be physically separated from you during work hours are now very close by, which makes your plate feel more full nowadays. With foodpanda, you can opt to order both food and groceries that you need for the day. Leave the job to our reliable riders who’ll come rushing to you with everything you want and need in one go.

● Missing your favorite food — As long as you get a hold of every favorite food that you miss pre-GCQ days, we know that it will more than suffice. That’s why foodpanda is committed to bringing you all the food that you love, right when you want it. Now that foodpanda is open in more cities like Zamboanga, Palo, Tarlac, Sta. Rosa, Kabanklan and Tagum, expect that you can try more curated and local dishes whenever, wherever!

● The anxiety of going out— with the continuous spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), do yourselves and your community a favor and refrain from going out. Allow foodpanda to help you in getting things done whether it’s food or groceries that you need for the day. If you happen to have the urge to send care packages to someone you love, all you need to do is put in the address of the recipient for a special delivery whether it’s food, drink, or grocery. In the same way, you can also do this for yourself without going outside and still have your favorite food and other supplies delivered safely.

“The unprecedented times have caused disruption in our lives, but we at foodpanda believe that there’s a solution for us to live worry-free. As we have broadened our scope beyond food delivery services, our partnership with select retailers will also make those pantry essentials, medicines, pet supplies and anything necessary delivered securely at home,” said foodpanda managing director Daniel Marogy.

Keeping up with the times is challenging as we have now entered the era of the new normal. It definitely makes us miss the simple things like going out for a quick bite with our family and friends, thus, foodpanda is here to re-create those special moments. From deals on your favorite restaurants, budget bites, to bringing your favorite shops to your home, trust that foodpanda is here to get the job done safely and securely.