World Vision acknowledges corporate partners and individual sponsors for over PHP60M funding for COVID-19 Emergency Response

Amidst the current health crisis, World Vision in the Philippines has allotted the total amount of ₱60,254,512.70 from different funding sources and donations including corporate partners and individual child sponsors to fund its ongoing COVID-19 Emergency Response.

“World Vision is so grateful for the support of all our generous donors in the battle against COVID-19. Like in our past initiatives, your donations are definitely a big help to the Filipino children and their families, and even to the frontliners that we are assisting during these difficult times,” said Rommel V. Fuerte, World Vision National Director.

One month on in its health emergency response, World Vision has served and assisted over 1.4 million people nationwide.

Proceeds directly went to World Vision’s implementation of COVID-19 response including the distribution of 13 triage tents to the hospitals and the provision of basic Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the frontliners.

In some of the affected communities in Metro Manila, World Vision also provided Sanitation Kits that include alcohol, mouthwash, face mask, and reading materials about hygiene and handwashing to the families in need. Disinfectant Kits were also supplied to the health facilities in the poorest of the poor communities, and most importantly, bestow temporary income to the most vulnerable families through unconditional cash distribution.

In collaboration with Pilipinas Shell Foundation, Inc. (PSFI), the child-focused organization also packed and distributed 16.8 tons of fresh vegetable packs containing okra, sayote, cabbage scorpio, wombok, potatoes, squash, eggplant, onion, garlic, tomatoes, bitter gourd, string beans, and chili pepper to over 5,250 families and 60 frontliners in Manila, Quezon City and Malabon City.

Among the corporate companies which supported World Vision included Accenture, Aidea Inc., BHP Shared Services Philippines, Inc., Chek Hup, Colgate Palmolive, ComCo Southeast Asia, DTCC, Ellite Ads Corporation, Emerson Electric (Asia) Ltd., Frankie & Friends, GCash, Giftaway, Gifted PH, Grab Philippines, ING Foundation, Inc., Investagrams, Lazada, Lexus Manila, Inc., Ligo, Medtronic Philippines, Inc., Merck Inc., Microsourcing, Mirth & Yift, Mondelez, PayMaya, PCCW Solutions, Inc., Pilipinas Shell Foundation, Inc., Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc., S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Seaoil Philippines, Inc., Security Bank, Shopee, Storm Technologies, Inc., ticket2me, Unilever, and Zalora.

To help and learn more about World Vision’s initiative against COVID-19, please visit https://www.worldvision.org.ph/coronavirus-health-crisis/.