World Vision invites you to join its 1st Virtual Run for Children

World Vision Philippines has recently launched its 1st Virtual Run for Children. The goal of this event is to promote fitness and health during the community quarantine in the country while raising funds for the benefit of World Vision’s most vulnerable children and communities.

Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, marginalized Filipino families especially children are the ones most affected. Their basic needs such as food, hygiene, and education are all compromised. By mounting a virtual run, World Vision aims to contribute in addressing these problems. Participants are encouraged to run for a cause that will reach communities all over the Philippines without them having to leave their homes.

“World Vision is excited for its first-ever virtual run for children. It is our prayer that friends and families will be refreshed as they continue supporting the most vulnerable children. In these trying times, we hope that this will also provide them with an enjoyable, safe and healthy way to somehow reconnect in a virtual manner,” World Vision National Director Rommel Fuerte said.

At the forefront of this event are child advocates and World Vision’s celebrity ambassadors Enzo Pineda, Gelli Victor, and Gretchen Ho.

“I’m supporting The World Vision Virtual Run because fitness/health, education, and children are advocacies close to my heart. These are essential areas that we consistently need to focus on for a better future. Our children are the future and we need to empower them now more than ever,” Enzo Pineda shared.

“It will be a while before we can all experience fun runs that we are used to but with this virtual run, you will have a semblance of it. This is the first virtual run for a cause. You will be accountable for your own performance by tracking your own distance and speed and you still get a medal after,” Gelli Victor said. “If you are running to stay fit whether on a treadmill or on the road, why not help children out while you are at it?”

“I’m so excited because I’ve been looking for a motivation to work out. This is perfect for me because then I’d have reason to go and run!! I’ve been used to preparing for races and having goals for my workouts. This gives me that. Plus, when I feel low, I’ll just think of the kids and it’ll give me an extra boost!” Gretchen Ho stated.

Interested participants just need to sign up by selecting the advocacy they wish to support, whether Education or Health & Nutrition, and their preferred mileage, either 21K, 50K, 100K, or 200K. Then, run anytime and anywhere between June 15 to July 31, 2020. Once they have reached the goal, they can get a limited-edition World Vision Virtual Run for Children Finisher Shirt and a Finisher Medal.

The participants can walk or run whether indoors or outdoors and use running or steps app to monitor the distance, also making sure that they follow the community quarantine regulations in their area.

To make this virtual run even more interesting, World Vision is challenging participants to step up their game by inviting family and friends to donate to their chosen advocacy. For this challenge, the runners will sign up on “Joy to Give” by visiting joytogive.worldvision.org.ph, choose a target number of back-to-school kits if they are from Team Education or family sanitation kits if they are from Team Health & Nutrition, and fundraise with their friends and family as they complete their run! Participants of “World Vision’s Virtual Run for Children” will be the first to have access to “Joy to Give”, World Vision’s own crowdfunding platform launching this June.

The fees are ranging from Php 1,050.00 to Php 1,650.00 and it’s inclusive of a shirt, medal, and an e-certificate. A portion of the proceeds will contribute to World Vision’s projects for Education and Health & Nutrition.

“We are appealing to everyone who can help and join us. Let us Run for Children!” Mr. Fuerte added.

To register for the World Vision Virtual Run for Children, please visit www.takbo.ph/vr/worldvisionrun2020.

For more updates on the event, like and follow World Vision Run on Facebook, www.facebook.com/worldvisionrun.