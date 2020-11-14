World Vision mounts humanitarian response for families affected by typhoon Ulysses

Following its exit from the Philippine landmass, Typhoon Ulysses (international name Vamco) leaves the entire Luzon grid, including Metro Manila, heavily battered and inundated due to destructive winds and raging flood.

“It is heartbreaking to see photos of children and their families seeking safer ground due to the massive flooding. Ulysses has also caused further damage to the already Rolly-stricken communities in the Bicol Region, where World Vision is currently doing an emergency response,” says Rommel Fuerte, World Vision Development Foundation National Director.

Lea, one of the thousands who fled the raging flood in Rodriguez, Rizal province shares, “The water level rose very fast. When I was evacuating my 10-day old baby, the flood was already knee-deep.” The rest of the family members were left stranded at home and had to be rescued.

While the 28-year-old mother is grateful that she and her family are now safe, she also appeals for support as they stay in an evacuation center. They are in need of foods, hygiene kits, face masks, blanket and other emergency essentials.

“I worry about my baby’s welfare. We’re just using discarded boxes as sleeping mat,” she adds

Ulysses, packed a strength of 155kph near its center and 255 gustiness during its peak intensity, made three landfalls. It maintained its strength while moving towards Western Luzon, bringing torrential rains that caused dams and rivers to swell. Thousands of families were stranded in flooded areas.

“We are dealing with multiple disasters, including COVID-19. As people seek refuge, we call on LGUs and all stakeholders to observe health protocols in evacuation centers. These disasters could also cause distress to children, especially those who have been through the horrifying experience from typhoon Rolly. Let us come together to support their needs in these trying times,” appeals Fuerte.

World Vision has already mounted its humanitarian response for Ulysses-affected families, specifically in Marikina and Rizal, and started distributing hygiene kits that include toothbrushes, toothpaste, underwear for children and adults, bath and laundry soaps, malong and other essentials like blanket, plastic mat and mosquito nets.

World Vision teams in Bicol Region, particularly in Catanduanes, Camarines Norte and Albay, have resumed humanitarian efforts.

Meanwhile in Northern Luzon, a state of calamity has been declared in the provinces of Isabela and Cagayan due to heavy rain and massive floods brought by Ulysees and the release of water from Magat Dam.

World Vision, coordinating with LGUs and community partners in the north, continues to monitor and account the full extent of Ulysses’ impact in the entire Luzon.

The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA) Center estimates that around 19.1 million people are along the typhoon’s path. Metro Manila alone has over 12 million population.

For your support, visit: https://www.worldvision.org.ph/donate/typhoon-ulysses-response/