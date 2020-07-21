​PROMO ALERT: Yellow Cab’s House Pizza Time

Stuck at home? Hungry but tired of cooking? It’s House Pizza Time!

Order Yellow Cab‘s two 9-inch Classic pizzas in two flavors with edge-to-edge toppings — sweet and savory Hawaiian and crowd-favorite Pepperoni. Top these off with 16 pieces of expertly fried wings in up to four mouthwatering flavors of your choice.

Feast on this for only P999 — save as much as P316!

Promo runs until October 4, 2020. Place your orders now for Curbside® pick-up, take-out, and delivery. This offer is also available via GrabFood, foodpanda, and LalaFood.

All Yellow Cab stores comply with proper operating guidelines to ensure you get our signature products as safely as possible.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/YellowCabPizzaOfficial.