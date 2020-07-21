​PROMO ALERT: Yellow Cab’s House Pizza Time

0 comment

Stuck at home? Hungry but tired of cooking? It’s House Pizza Time!

Order Yellow Cab‘s two 9-inch Classic pizzas in two flavors with edge-to-edge toppings — sweet and savory Hawaiian and crowd-favorite Pepperoni. Top these off with 16 pieces of expertly fried wings in up to four mouthwatering flavors of your choice.

Feast on this for only P999 — save as much as P316!

Promo runs until October 4, 2020. Place your orders now for Curbside® pick-up, take-out, and delivery. This offer is also available via GrabFood, foodpanda, and LalaFood.

All Yellow Cab stores comply with proper operating guidelines to ensure you get our signature products as safely as possible.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/YellowCabPizzaOfficial.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

St. Philomena School: Kid’s Comfort Zone flourishes in Bulacan

Team Orange 0 comments
The current Covid-19 pandemic does not prevent this special education school to provide for its students. After all, three years before the lockdown started, its school administrators and officials have…

foodpanda partner Ineng’s Special Barbecue shares recipe for success

Team Orange 0 comments Business
From their iconic barbecue to their must-try Filipino comfort food, here’s how foodpanda street food hero Ineng’s Special Pork Barbecue remains a crowd-favorite in the midst of a pandemic When…

Globe and Google for Education to transform digital learning in local schools

Team Orange 0 comments Business
As another academic year approaches, schools and universities are preparing to utilize and maximize distance learning following the government’s quarantine guidelines. Globe is partnering with Google for Education, to meet…

Better Days are here no matter what in new collab track “Kahit Ano”

Team Orange 0 comments Music
Better Days returns this 2020 with a fresh collaboration in their latest single “Kahit Ano.” In times of trouble, true friends are who you often rely on – this is…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone