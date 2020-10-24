Yellow Cab lets you celebrate your #SmallWins as #YouDoYou

The past couple of years, Yellow Cab has been about supporting you being you. But what happens when a pandemic changes the world, changes you? Pursuing the passions that made you YOU were paused. You and your crew were literally prevented from pursuing your passions together. The collective YOUs whose passions our pizza used to fuel have become very fluid concepts.

Now, Yellow Cab knows that the YOU they were once talking to would by now be inevitably shaped by the COVID context. But Yellow Cab also know that YOU were always meant to be ever-changing and they are going to support you no matter who you wanted to be. So despite the anxiety, confusion anger, loneliness and fear that may been giving your spirit a beating, seeing you turn these into hope, creativity, courage, strength, and resilience show them that you are definitely not beaten.

As always, Yellow Cab is ready to support YOU to move forward and pursue the new passions that are now giving meaning to your best life; to thrive on respect for the passions that have burned the brightest in the darkness; and to empower you to have fun and rediscover yourself despite the spirit of times.

With these two new materials, Yellow Cab hopes to move you to do just that – Celebrate your #SmallWins as you continue to #YouDoYou.

If you missed the latest videos from Yellow Cab’s latest campaign, check them out:

Small Wins Haircut: https://www.facebook.com/YellowCabPizzaOfficial/videos/338562117410391

Small Wins Baking: https://www.facebook.com/YellowCabPizzaOfficial/videos/695151721096667

