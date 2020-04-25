Youth networks launch ‘Kapit-Mindanao’ COVID-19 digital fundraising

Almost 100 youth organizations and local personalities from all over the country have converged to initiate a digital fundraising campaign that aims to assist grassroots associations in giving aid to Mindanaoan communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Led by the volunteer-powered organization I am M.A.D. (Making A Difference) and advocacy-based group Millennials PH, the youth networks recently launched “Kapit-Mindanao,” a fundraiser to support low-wage earners, non-settler communities, Indigenous Peoples, and the hardest-to-reach barangays most vulnerable in this period of crisis.

“As a Mindanaoan myself, I feel obligated now more than ever to try and help out in any way I can, and reach the most unreached areas in Southern Philippines in terms of relief,” said Meryl Hilda Jalani, national president of Millennials PH and lead convener of Kapit-Mindanao.

A cash donation goal of P1 million will be distributed to youth-led organizations from all over Mindanao who have their own donation drives and response initiatives. Beneficiaries from the campaign come from 20 areas in all administrative regions in Mindanao, including Zamboanga del Norte, Sarangani, Agusan del Sur, and even as far as Tawi-Tawi, among others.

For frontliners, low-income families, indigenous communities

The different initiatives in the communities range from providing personal protective equipment (PPEs) to frontliners, food packs and family kits containing rice and grocery items, as well as relief goods for indigent communities.

The fundraising campaign’s beneficiaries include tricycle drivers from Talakag in Bukidnon, Iligan City, Sindangan in Zamboanga del Norte, and Lamitan City in Basilan; as well as low-wage earners and street vendors from Sultan Naga Dimaporo in Lanao del Norte, Tipo-Tipo in Basilan, Cotabato City, and Alabel in Sarangani.

Other beneficiaries of this initiative include medical frontliners from Lianga in Surigao del Sur, Butuan City, Surigao City in Surigao del Norte, Siocon in Zamboanga del Norte, and as far south as Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

This youth-led initiative also aims to reach out to indigenous peoples such as the Sama Dilaut community in Davao City, the T’Boli community in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato; as well as indigent families coming from Maitum in Sarangani, Bayugan in Agusan del Sur, Kabacan in North Cotabato, Datu Odin Sinuaut in Maguindanao, and Barangays Pasobolong, La Paz, Talon-Talon, Buenagatas, and Maasin in Zamboanga City.

Biggest ‘Barkada Goals’, #SocialMediaBayanihan

Dubbed by organizers as the “Biggest Barkada Goals,” Kapit-Mindanao has so far raised over P155,000 a week after its digital launch.

“We started receiving donations as much as P20,000 to the smallest but very meaningful one peso. This is a true testament that no amount is too big or too small to help, that anyone can make a difference especially in these trying times,” said Maco Ravanzo, co-founder & Chief Executive Volunteer of I am M.A.D. (Making A Difference), co-lead convener of Kapit-Mindanao.

The campaign is organized together with the Association of Young Environmental Journalists, Marejada Pilipinas, Project Disponer, Miss Zamboanga, and TAYO Awards Foundation, and partnered with 87 other youth organizations nationwide.

Non-government organizations like Families of the Missing and Keep Hope Alive, as well as small-medium enterprises like Karabella and Jacinto, have joined the campaign in support of Mindanao, among many others.

Kapit-Mindanao calls on everyone to be part of this biggest digital campaign through the hashtag #SocialMediaBayanihan. Local personalities like Ulan and Camp Sawi director Irene Villamor and mental health advocate Dr. Gia Sison have also expressed their support.