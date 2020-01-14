ZEN Rooms Offers Discounted Accommodation to those affected by Taal Volcano’s Eruption

ZEN Rooms is providing affordable accommodation to affected locals and travelers after Taal Volcano’s eruption by reducing the rates of its key properties across the country.

Over 3000 families in Batangas and nearby areas have already been evacuated following Taal Volcano’s continuous ash explosions. Flight cancellations have also left passengers from local airports across the country stranded after the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) was shut down on Sunday afternoon due to safety concerns.

To everyone who needs temporary relocation assistance or has to extend their stay due to canceled flights, ZEN Rooms is giving a 30% discount that can be availed by applying Voucher Code ZENCARES at https://www.zenrooms.com/deals/zencares-taal to book for key properties nationwide. The rooms can be booked at rates as low as 299PHP for a private room. The discount is valid from January 13 to 16, 2020.

“We hope to help those who have been impacted by this natural calamity, by providing budget accommodation at rates below our cost line on all our key hotels across the Philippines. Our properties in affected areas are providing face masks to guests and assisting with relocations to safer areas in Metro Manila. We will continue to assess the situation in the Philippines and are prepared to offer additional assistance as appropriate.” said Amit Shukla, Regional Director of Marketing, ZEN Rooms.

The hotel chain is hoping to accommodate and provide a comfortable place to sleep for affected travelers and locals. ZEN’s 24/7 customer care is also on standby to assist with reservations if required.