Zoloz, an Ant Financial Company, certified as ISO Compliant for its Biometric Technology

Zoloz, a world-leading electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) technology provider and an Ant Financial company, has been certified as Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) Level 1 and Level 2 compliant in accordance with the ISO 30107-3 standards for its biometric technology.

The test was conducted by iBeta, an independent third-party quality assurance provider. The ISO 30107-3 is the most stringent international standard for biometric technologies, defining the basic principles for biometric security.

The tester simulated a malicious user who tried to spoof Zoloz’s biometric authentication system with photos, videos and plastic masks. During the test, Zoloz’s technology achieved an attack presentation classification error rate (APCER) of 0%, demonstrating that its system cannot be infiltrated by any of the aforementioned attacks.

Chen Jidong, the general manager of Zoloz, said: “This ISO certification recognized the resilience of Zolo’s biometric authentication system, which has an accuracy rate of up to 99.99 percent. With this financial-grade technology, Zoloz is committed to providing banks and financial institutions with efficient e-KYC solutions that greatly reduce the complexity of identity verification and authentication processes.”

Zoloz’s e-KYC system employs advanced multi-modal biometrics technologies and requires only a smartphone and an ID, offering users a convenient way to complete the entire verification process via ID and facial scans. So far, Zoloz’s solution has been adopted by many banks and financial institutions, including e-wallets such as TnGD in Malaysia, GCash in the Philippines, Dana in Indonesia, and TrueMoney in Thailand.

To date, Zoloz is one of only four companies worldwide to have achieved ISO 30107-3 Level 2 compliance for their biometric technologies. Its technology has also been certified in accordance to Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI-DSS) and ISO 27001 Information Security Management standards.