Shopee | 10 Work from Home Essentials You Need for a More Productive 2021

We’re all finding it a little difficult to swing back into the rhythm at work after the holidays. After all, the current work-from-home setup makes it even trickier—you have to deal with distractions such as an inviting bed, loud neighbors, and clingy pets.

Still struggling to maximize your efficiency at home, even with months of working remotely under your belt? This new year, use a few key products to make working from home a breeze! Check them out below.

Mumuso LED Desk Lamp

Great lighting wakes you up and gets you in the zone—plus it brightens up your face for work video calls. This sleek lamp features three adjustable levels of brightness.

Papemelroti Planner

Stay on top of projects and deadlines with a planner. This pocket notebook, which is made of 100% recycled paper, features monthly spreads printed in black and white.

Hydro Flask Water Bottle

A tumbler full of your power drink of choice—whether a coffee, smoothie, or even just water—will get you through the day. Choose an insulated one to keep your beverage hot or cold for hours.

Socone Seat Cushion

You spend most of your day perched on your office chair, so make it as comfortable an experience as possible. This soft, comfortable cushion can be used on the seat or back of your chair.

Soundpeats Desk Organizer

A cluttered workspace muddles up your brain. Organize your desk so you can clear your head and work on your deliverables more efficiently. This storage box features a 9-piece pen holder, 3 storage compartments, and a drawer.

Akari Extension Cord

Got lots of gadgets to charge and only one outlet in your working area? An extension cord is a lifesaver! Choose a product with different sockets, such as this one. It has 3 gang universal sockets, 2 gang multi-purpose sockets, and a 3-meter wire.

Lotus Activewear Wrist & Ankle Weights

If you’re finding it difficult to fit workouts into your busy schedule, sneak them in while on the job. With wrist and ankle weights, who’ll ever know? Each pair of this hypoallergenic, antibacterial set weighs 0.5 lbs.

Buzzbee Mini LED Speaker

A bluetooth speaker helps you connect with your colleagues better on weekdays, and relax more on weekends. This product boasts of a working range of up to 10m and a working time of 5 hours.

Bostanten Blue Light Glasses

Remember to take care of your eyes—you spend more or less eight hours in front of the computer screen for work, after all. Blue light lenses prevent eye strain and aid in better sleep, thanks to a coating that filters harmful light emitted by digital screens.

Plextone Diffuser/Humidifier

Enjoying the chilly weather? Don’t forget to use a humidifier to improve air quality in your working space. This also works as a diffuser for all your favorite relaxing scents. Its aesthetically pleasing design would spruce up your desk as well.

