#CrispyFryPlayDay: Ajinomoto celebrates first Lucky FryDay PlayDay online with new Crispy Fry® endorser Luis Manzano

0 comment

Luis “Kuya Lucky” Manzano surprises media guests during the Crispy Fry® Lucky FryDay PlayDay as the newest endorser of the Crispy Fry® brand. ‘Media frymates’ were treated to a game-show themed virtual event where Kuya Lucky gave them a special task to complete.

Crispy Fry® hosted its third #CrispyFryPlayDay to officially introduce its newest brand endorser TV host Luis “Kuya Lucky” Manzano. The event brought together media and their families for the first #CrispyFryPlayDay done online.

In the game show-themed event held via Zoom, Kuya Lucky invited select media Frymates for a special task: celebrate #CrispyFryPlayDay by partnering with their kids and family members to virtually cook meals perfect for families and friends. The virtual game had three exciting rounds, where participants had to guess the ingredients, and the price of special ulams made better with Crispy Fry products. Special awards and prizes were also given to select Frymates and winning participants.

The pandemic may have changed a lot of things, but one that we hope stays the same is the strong bond of families. Our new stay-at-home lifestyle creates opportunities for new bonding moments between loved ones. We encourage everyone to make cooking a shared activity because it’s fun, easy, and rewarding,” says Roann Co, Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation’s General Manager of Marketing and Public Relations.

Cooking with Crispy Fry® Cooking is made better and more special with Crispy Fry®, the #1 breading mix brand in the market. Perfect for Filipino families, Crispy Fry® is made from choice flours and starches perfectly blended with seasonings, concocted to make fried chicken and fish crispy-delicious.

The brand has an extensive list of variants available on the market. This includes Crispy Fry® Chicken Breading Mix, which comes in Original, Garlic, and Spicy so families can enjoy fried chicken in different ways. Crispy Fry® also has a variant with Gravy Mix and another with Japanese bread crumbs, seasonings, and spices. Meanwhile, the new Crispy Fry® Fish Breading Mix reduces oil spills while cooking so families can enjoy fried fish without the hassle.

Crispy Fry® is now a staple in my kitchen because it makes cooking so much easier. When I don’t have a lot of time, I fry chicken or fish using the easy-to-prepare breading mix. Each meal is made more special because Crispy Fry® guarantees crispanalo and isda-licious fried dishes, every time,” reveals Manzano.

Crispy Fry® and #CrispyFryPlayDay are part of Ajinomoto’s Eat Well, Live Well promise for Filipino families – to create high-quality products for delicious, healthy, and enjoyable mealtimes.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Never miss an important virtual celebration with SKY Fiber AlterNet plan

Team Orange 0 comments
With family reunions, birthday parties, wedding ceremonies, graduation rites, and holiday events being held virtually amid the ongoing quarantine, a reliable back-up broadband connection is a must-have for uninterrupted bonding.…

Audrey Mika releases new track & music video for “Excuses”

Team Orange 0 comments Music
20 year-old rising star Audrey Mika kicks off 2021 by releasing her new track “Excuses” along with an eye popping new music video. “Excuses” is out now via RCA Records…

Step up to an even more affordable 4G smartphone experience with the new Nokia C1 Plus, first on Shopee

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Building on the success of the previous C-series phones, HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today launches a new addition to the family – the new Nokia C1 Plus,…

Start your pet parenting journey with Royal Canin Club

Team Orange 0 comments Health
New year, new pet? If one is thinking of adopting a new furry friend soon, then The Royal Canin Club is the best platform and source of information for every…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone