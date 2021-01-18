Global superstar BTS will star in Smart Prepaid’s “Live Smarter, Live with Purpose” campaign in the Philippines

Smart Communications, Inc. (SMART) has signed Grammy-nominated music act BTS to headline its banner ‘Live Smarter, Live with Purpose’ 2021 campaign.

As Smart’s newest ambassadors, BTS will appear in a world class ad campaign set

to release in the first quarter of 2021. The partnership intends to showcase BTS’

support of Smart’s goal to inspire the Filipino youth to live their lives with passion and purpose.

“Aside from their remarkable talent, BTS emerged as the biggest band in the world because of their meaningful and uplifting music that brings hope and encouragement to fans especially in the bleakest of times. It is therefore a big honor to welcome BTS to the Smart family so we may inspire more Filipinos to find purpose in everything they do and ultimately live Smarter for a Better World,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, Smart President and CEO.

Considered as the world’s biggest band, BTS has become a powerhouse in the global pop scene with a legion of followers among the youth that cuts across geographies and genres. The septet has been known for sending a timely message of comfort and hope to fans everywhere through their music.

“Just like BTS who are able to inspire millions of young people all over the world through their music, Smart Prepaid aims to bring about amazing experiences to the Filipino youth through technology to make life easy, fast, and simple. This way, the young generation are empowered to immerse in their interests and succeed with their pursuits,” said Jane J. Basas, SVP and Consumer Wireless Business Head at

Smart.