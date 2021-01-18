Global superstar BTS will star in Smart Prepaid’s “Live Smarter, Live with Purpose” campaign in the Philippines

0 comment

Smart Communications, Inc. (SMART) has signed Grammy-nominated music act BTS to headline its banner ‘Live Smarter, Live with Purpose’ 2021 campaign.

As Smart’s newest ambassadors, BTS will appear in a world class ad campaign set
to release in the first quarter of 2021. The partnership intends to showcase BTS’
support of Smart’s goal to inspire the Filipino youth to live their lives with passion and purpose.

Aside from their remarkable talent, BTS emerged as the biggest band in the world because of their meaningful and uplifting music that brings hope and encouragement to fans especially in the bleakest of times. It is therefore a big honor to welcome BTS to the Smart family so we may inspire more Filipinos to find purpose in everything they do and ultimately live Smarter for a Better World,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, Smart President and CEO.

Considered as the world’s biggest band, BTS has become a powerhouse in the global pop scene with a legion of followers among the youth that cuts across geographies and genres. The septet has been known for sending a timely message of comfort and hope to fans everywhere through their music.

Just like BTS who are able to inspire millions of young people all over the world through their music, Smart Prepaid aims to bring about amazing experiences to the Filipino youth through technology to make life easy, fast, and simple. This way, the young generation are empowered to immerse in their interests and succeed with their pursuits,” said Jane J. Basas, SVP and Consumer Wireless Business Head at
Smart.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Max’s Group grants entrepreneurship opportunities with new community partner program

Team Orange 0 comments
Extending support to empower local communities has been a growing need due to the effects of the pandemic. Understanding this trend, Max’s Group, Inc., the company behind such well-loved brands…

KonsultaMD and Shopee launch “MomDays” to help Filipino Moms learn the benefits of Telemedicine

Team Orange 0 comments Health
These days, it’s a big challenge for mothers to balance work and household demands, especially with all the health and safety protocols. For them, a top health concern is the…

#CrispyFryPlayDay: Ajinomoto celebrates first Lucky FryDay PlayDay online with new Crispy Fry® endorser Luis Manzano

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Crispy Fry® hosted its third #CrispyFryPlayDay to officially introduce its newest brand endorser TV host Luis “Kuya Lucky” Manzano. The event brought together media and their families for the first…

Never miss an important virtual celebration with SKY Fiber AlterNet plan

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
With family reunions, birthday parties, wedding ceremonies, graduation rites, and holiday events being held virtually amid the ongoing quarantine, a reliable back-up broadband connection is a must-have for uninterrupted bonding.…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone