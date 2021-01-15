Double the SHELL-ebration this 2021 with the return of Taco Bell’s Double Stacked Tacos!

0 comment

Whether you’re a connoisseur of the crunch or a savant in all things soft, Taco Bell is bringing back an all-time favorite that will surely satisfy your taste buds. The Double Stacked Tacos is back featuring three different flavors to keep things exciting!

Bite into a generous helping of meaty goodness wrapped in a stack of crunchy and soft taco shells, made even more flavorful with a dollop of a special sauce: Creamy Garlic, Hickory BBQ, or a new flavor—Nacho Cheese! Taco Bell’s Double Stacked Tacos are available for only P99 each. You can also make it a meal, complete with a 16oz soda and Nachos Sprinkles for an additional P60.

Got a double appetite? Go all out with the Double Stacked Tacos Big Bell Box, available in two hefty bundles starting at P269! Unbox your very own hefty taco party for one with the Big Bell Box 2 Double Stacked combo, which includes two Double Stacked Tacos of your choice, Nachos Sprinkles, Cinnamon Twists, and 16oz soda. Or, if you admit that you’re a voracious cheese lover, then the Big Bell Box Cheesy Overload combo is for you. Dive-in to the heavenly cheesy goodness with Double Stacked Taco Nacho Cheese, Nachos Supreme, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Cinnamon Twists, and 16oz soda.

Enjoy these and all of your other Taco Bell favorites through dine-in and take-out. You can also get them straight to your doorstep through delivery via the 8911-11-11 hotline or through delivery partners GrabFood, foodpanda, and Lalafood.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

