HADSAP and health brands fuel Novaliches frontliners

Several members of the Health and Dietary Supplement Association of the Philippines (HADSAP) turned over boxes of food, beverages, health supplements, personal care items, and monetary support to frontliners in Novaliches District Hospital. The group also donated supplements and assorted used clothing and toys to Caritas Manila in support of the latter’s Segunda Mana initiative.

HADSAP wishes to support the health community, especially frontliners who are continuing to risk their lives and safety to help our fellow citizens,” says Shirley Te, head of the HADSAP CSR Committee. “Our donations were carefully selected in order for [the frontliners] to cope with the stress of battling against the spread of COVID-19.”

The association includes some of the top health brands in the country such as Amway Philippines, 4life, Bargn, Synnovate, Unicity, GNC, DXN, and Avail Beauty.

As part of the health and wellness industry, HADSAP recognizes food supplements as one of the many ways to maintain a healthy and well-balanced diet,” says Leni Olmedo, Country Manager of long-time member Amway Philippines. “Good health is everyone’s best defense in a fight like this and we hope to equip them well.”

Amway Philippines representatives turn over boxes of XS Energy Drinks to Novaliches District Hospital

Representatives from the Novaliches hospital received the boxes of HADSAP donations last November 10. “Sa ngayon, marami pa rin kaming pasyenteng ina-accommodate. Mga nurses namin patuloy parin lumalaban sa panahon ng pandemyang ‘to,” expressed Gina Mallari, Chief Nurse. “[Kaya] malaking bagay ‘to para sa mga nurses namin, midwives, doctors, and attendants.

 

Turnover of Nutrilite supplements and other items to Caritas Manila

We’re doing everything we can to help our frontliners back,” Olmedo shares “They need the right fuel to keep them healthy and empowered – and that’s exactly what we at HADSAP can give them.”

