Jollibee’s new Chickenjoy ad highlights the value of giving only the best to your family in these times

The pandemic has made us busier than ever. With life happening from home, it is easy to get consumed with all the responsibilities and limitations we have to deal with.

Moments where the family gets to spend time together – despite busy schedules and times of worry – are truly worth valuing and celebrating, and Jollibee knows this best.

In its latest commercial starring Charlene Muhlach and family, Charlene emphasizes the value of making the most of these times together with family and giving them only the best, a bucket of crispylicious and juicylicious Jollibee Chickenjoy, to those they love the most!

“Times are especially tougher nowadays, and moments with the family around are some of what we value the most. Our new ad honors the parents that choose to give only the best to their family, such as Jollibee Chickenjoy, because it make warm moments with loved ones even better,” said Cathleen Capati, AVP for Marketing – Bestsellers Category.

You can have your favorite Chickenjoy safely delivered to you anytime via the Jollibee Delivery App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood, foodpanda, and LalaFood! It’s also available via Drive-Thru and

Take-Out.