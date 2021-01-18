KonsultaMD and Shopee launch “MomDays” to help Filipino Moms learn the benefits of Telemedicine

These days, it’s a big challenge for mothers to balance work and household demands, especially with all the health and safety protocols. For them, a top health concern is the possibility of someone in the family getting sick and needing immediate doctor advice – but going to the clinic or hospital already poses a big health risk in itself.

To help working moms, KonsultaMD partners with Shopee to provide immediate, 24/7 access to licensed doctors. KonsultaMD and Shopee are also launching Shopee MomDays, a show which will spread awareness about telemedicine.

The show, hosted by Dr. Alyxandra Kim Sangel, MD, will be live-streamed on the Shopee app this January 18, 2021, 3-4 pm. It will be held every Monday at the same time. Viewers will learn how to do check-ups via telemedicine. The show aims to promote telemedicine as the next best thing to face-to-face consultations since patients can enjoy instant and easy access to doctors with just a phone call.

“KonsultaMD is excited to partner with Shopee for MomDays. Moms want the option of consulting health professionals without having to leave the safety of their homes, and KonsultaMD conveniently provides 24/7 access to doctors through video or voice calls. There’s no need to make an appointment. Just call the hotline, and a doctor will answer. Best of all, it’s unlimited. Consult as often as you want,” said Cholo Tagaysay, Chief Operating Officer of KonsultaMD.

Five moms can win the KonsultaMD Family Annual Plan during Shopee MomDays’ weekly games. This plan includes a 12-month membership for five people, unlimited voice consultation, 48 video consultations, e-Prescription, e-laboratory request, e-medical certificate, and access to partner benefits. Moms can view KonsultaMD’s other health plans on their official page.

KonsultaMD (KMD) is a telehealth membership service that provides 24/7 unlimited access to licensed doctors. Members can consult a doctor via voice or video call any time and as often as they want, no appointment needed. KonsultaMD is operated by Global Telehealth, Inc., a joint venture of 917Ventures, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Globe Telecom, and Mexico’s Salud Interact.

Shopee, on the other hand, is the number one shopping app in the country.