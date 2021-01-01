Laguna Water brings Christmas joy to medical frontliners and typhoon-affected families in Laguna

0 comment

More than 200 medical frontliners and 600 typhoon-affected families in Laguna were provided with food, personal protective equipment (PPE) and disinfectant solutions as Laguna Water held its annual gift-giving activity, Daloy ng Saya. This year, the company brought its program to the municipalities and cities of Pakil, Luisiana, and Biñan in Laguna.

Specifically, the donations of Laguna Water’s Daloy ng Saya program were brought to serve the frontliners of General Juan Cailles Memorial Hospital in Pakil and Luisiana District Hospital. Also, the company coordinated with the barangay units of Biñan City to provide some assistance to residents of barangays Malabanan and Dela Paz who were severely affected by the recent typhoon.

Luisiana Mayor Nestor Rondilla expressed his gratitude to the company during the turnover of the gifts and donations. “Lubos po ang aming pasasalamat sa Laguna Water dahil ang Luisiana District Hospital ay napili ninyo bilang isa sa beneficiaries ng programang Daloy ng Saya. Malaking tulong na ito para sa aming mga masisipag at magigiting na frontliners (We are very thankful to Laguna Water for choosing Luisiana District Hospital as one of the beneficiaries of Daloy ng Saya Program. This is a big help to our hardworking and brave frontliners)”, said Rondilla.

 

Launched in 2016, Laguna Water’s Daloy ng Saya was originally created to put smiles to hundreds of public school children in Laguna during the season of Christmas. This year, the program redirected its efforts to serve the needs of groups and communities affected by the pandemic and recent calamities in the Province.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

New SFEX road opens to motorists until January 15

Team Orange 0 comments
The new and expanded section of the 8.2-km Subic Freeport Expressway (SFEX) will be opened temporarily until January 15 to serve motorists coming in and out of the Subic Bay…

Justin Bieber announces new single + video “Anyone” arriving New Year’s Day via RBMG/Def Jam

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Global superstar Justin Bieber will ring in the New Year with yet another gift for fans across the world. Today, Bieber announces his new single “Anyone” – co-written and produced by Andrew Watt with a…

BPI | How to send holiday gifts in the ‘new normal’

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
It’s the season to be… creative with your gifts! From virtual family reunions, online Christmas and New Year parties with friends and colleagues, to virtual gift-giving—this is how our celebrations…

Signify (former Philips Lighting) helps Filipinos affected by recent calamities

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, in partnership with the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA) donated over 2,200 Philips LED bulbs, solar lanterns, and floodlights to over 1,500…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone