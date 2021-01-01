Laguna Water brings Christmas joy to medical frontliners and typhoon-affected families in Laguna

More than 200 medical frontliners and 600 typhoon-affected families in Laguna were provided with food, personal protective equipment (PPE) and disinfectant solutions as Laguna Water held its annual gift-giving activity, Daloy ng Saya. This year, the company brought its program to the municipalities and cities of Pakil, Luisiana, and Biñan in Laguna.

Specifically, the donations of Laguna Water’s Daloy ng Saya program were brought to serve the frontliners of General Juan Cailles Memorial Hospital in Pakil and Luisiana District Hospital. Also, the company coordinated with the barangay units of Biñan City to provide some assistance to residents of barangays Malabanan and Dela Paz who were severely affected by the recent typhoon.

Luisiana Mayor Nestor Rondilla expressed his gratitude to the company during the turnover of the gifts and donations. “Lubos po ang aming pasasalamat sa Laguna Water dahil ang Luisiana District Hospital ay napili ninyo bilang isa sa beneficiaries ng programang Daloy ng Saya. Malaking tulong na ito para sa aming mga masisipag at magigiting na frontliners (We are very thankful to Laguna Water for choosing Luisiana District Hospital as one of the beneficiaries of Daloy ng Saya Program. This is a big help to our hardworking and brave frontliners)”, said Rondilla.

Launched in 2016, Laguna Water’s Daloy ng Saya was originally created to put smiles to hundreds of public school children in Laguna during the season of Christmas. This year, the program redirected its efforts to serve the needs of groups and communities affected by the pandemic and recent calamities in the Province.