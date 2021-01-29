American recording star MAX and SUGA of BTS drops a star-studded remix of “Blueberry Eyes,” feat. Lil Mosey and Olivia O’Brien

0 comment

After the global success of their maiden collab smash, Acclaimed pop sensation MAX and SUGA of BTS are committed to redefining the top 40 landscape with the release of “Blueberry Eyes” remix, featuring breakthrough hip-hop star Lil Mosey and singer-songwriter Olivia O’Brien.

Having Lil Mosey, the mastermind behind ‘Blueberry Faygo,’ add his story to ‘Blueberry Eyes’ felt too iconic not to create the ultimate blueberry hit song,” said MAX. “The cherry on top is getting to add the legendary voice of my friend Olivia O’Brien. I’m so excited for this final chapter of ‘Blueberry Eyes’ with my brother SUGA and honored to work with all of these incredible artists on this new version of the song.”

On the day of its release, MAX and Suga were featured on the cover of Apple Music’s New Music Daily playlist and the song went No.1 on iTunes in 66 countries as well as trended No. 1 worldwide on Twitter and No.1 on YouTube’s Video Hot List. “Blueberry Eyes” has also been featured on several of Spotify’s coveted playlists including Today’s Top Hits, Pop Rising and Mood Booster, to name but a few.

The song follows the release of MAX’s “Blueberry Eyes” feat. SUGA of BTS [Steve Aoki Remix], which has more than 5 million global streams and 2 million views on YouTube.

MAX has been labelled a “Young Pop God” by GQ and named a “top popstar to watch” by Billboard. Since the breakout success of his debut album ‘Hell’s Kitchen Angel’, he has garnered more than 1.2 billion streams and toured the world multiple times over. He yielded an inescapable smash with his 3x platinum hit “Lights Down Low,” which generated over half a billion streams globally, soared on the Billboard Hot 100, reached No. 7 at Top 40 radio and earned him an iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination for “Best New Pop Artist.” Most recently, MAX released his sophomore album ‘Colour Vision’ featuring his current single “Blueberry Eyes” feat. SUGA of BTS.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

VCO, the world’s healthiest oil, helps ease COVID-19 symptoms

Team Orange 0 comments
A study conducted by the Philippine government showed that virgin coconut oil (VCO), when taken as a supplement to other treatments, could help improve the symptoms of COVID-19. Previous researches…

Beyond five stars: foodpanda honors outstanding partner-restaurants in pandawards

Team Orange 0 comments Events
As foodpanda continues to help the food and beverage industry survive and thrive in the new normal, the on-demand food delivery service takes a moment to honor the outstanding establishments…

RD Pawnshop marks 45th Anniversary! Pawnshop Giant excites Filipinos with “Magandang Bukas” campaign

Team Orange 0 comments Business
RD Pawnshop, Inc., one of the country’s leading pawnshop brands, marks another milestone as it celebrates its 45th anniversary of providing high-quality services to Filipinos. Alma Pascual, the Business Unit…

2 public schools bag Youth Health Patrol Awards

Team Orange 0 comments Education
The Philippines is the 10th country in the world and the 1st in Southeast Asia to launch Kids and Diabetes in Schools (KiDS). Co-created by Sanofi and the International Diabetes…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone