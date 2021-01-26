New Year, New Me: Signs You’ve Embraced the Adult Life

Transitioning to adulthood is never easy. Even when you plan or think you’re ready for what’s to come, there will always be bumps along the way. That said, growing up can feel less overwhelming once you start achieving adulting milestones step-by-step.

Think you’ve mastered the art of adulting? Here are signs to look out for:

You have a steady job.

It’s natural to jump from one job to another at the beginning of your career, but as you grow older, you begin to understand what you want to do until you retire. You weigh in on the pros and cons before accepting a job offer because you know your value. You’re aware that there are other jobs out there that would better suit your skills and experience.

You manage your time wisely.

There is a common misconception that being busy equates to being productive. Many people try to multitask and eventually produce low-quality output or get burned out. Adulthood is about accepting the fact that you can’t juggle multiple responsibilities all at once and understanding that prioritization is key to lessening the burden.

You prioritize your finances, and ensure government papers.

When you were younger, you were comfortable living from paycheck to paycheck. Now, you’re financially independent and only spend what you can afford. You keep track of all your bills. You want to avoid the hassle of time-consuming queues, and so you pay for your utilities and reload your radio-frequency identification (RFID) stickers on time and online.

