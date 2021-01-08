realme strengthens customer service in 2021; Opens 8 dedicated service centers nationwide

realme Philippines capped off 2020 on a high note after a series of successful product launches and campaigns which catapulted it to be the number 1 smartphone brand in the country in just two years. This 2021, realme Philippines fortifies its commitment to providing the best service to Filipino users by establishing eight dedicated realme service centers in key locations across the country.

Each realme service center has a team of experts who are equipped to accommodate customers seeking maintenance support. Services offered by the realme service centers include on-site repair, non-repair services, main-in services, carry-in repairs, and preventive maintenance.

“realme Philippines welcomes the year strong and full of optimism. With many exciting activities and surprises in our pipeline, we want to kickstart our plans for this year with the opening of eight dedicated realme exclusive service centers in key provinces and strategic areas in Metro Manila. We are committed to providing assistance and full end-to-end customer service made more convenient for the realme squad,” shares realme Philippines VP for Marketing Austine Huang.

The realme Squad can have their realme devices checked at SM North EDSA – Quezon City, Milan Prestige Building – Calamba Laguna, Emerald Business Center – Pampanga, Robinsons Place – Imus Cavite, Big Ben Complex – Batangas, Plazuela Dos – Iloilo, Eusebio Arcade – Bacolod, and SM Lanang Premier – Davao. Customers can also check out the full details of the service centers on the realme Support tab on realme’s official website.