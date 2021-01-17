Smart Araneta Coliseum opens 2021 with virtual Wish Music Awards

After months of quarantine lockdown, Smart Araneta Colesium comes alive this year with an OPM celebration brought by the much-anticipated Wish 107.5 Music Awards.

The 6th annual Wish Music Awards will be broadcasted live from the Smart Araneta Coliseum on January 17, 2021, Sunday, with Gretchen Ho and Christian Bautista as hosts.

Since mass gathering remains prohibited under the latest quarantine restrictions, the audience will have the chance to view the Livestream on the official Youtube page of Wish FM. (https://www.youtube.com/user/WishFM1075official).

The lineup of performers includes Asia’s Soul Supreme KZ Tandingan, hip-hop phenomenon Gloc-9, folk-pop ensemble Ben&Ben, P-Pop breakthrough SB19, pop troupe Music Hero, iconic OPM band Parokya ni Edgar, rising rapper Michael Pacquiao, singer-songwriters Clara Benin, Leanne and Naara, Reese Lansangan, Keiko Necesario, vocal group The Wishfuls, and Australian singer-songwriter Guy Sebastian.

Winners from 20 categories will be named. Among the categories is the newly-created and timely Best Quarantine-Produced Song, which recognizes OPM artists “who have challenged the limitations brought forth by the pandemic to come up with a fresh release that best resonates with people during these challenging times.” The winners will be determined based on public voting and on a panel of judges.

In 2020, the Big Dome was able to stage events such as the sold-out Valentine concert of Regine Velasquez and Sarah Geronimo in February, and the opening of the 45th season of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) in March before the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily closed down the coliseum.