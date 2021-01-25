Smart powers first digital Dinagyang Festival, supporting customer needs in pandemic

Ilonggos and devotees of Sto. Nino won’t be missing out on all the fun and festivities as Iloilo’s Dinagyang Festival goes online this year.

Dubbed “Dinagyang Digital 2021”, mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. (Smart), wireless arm of the country’s largest integrated telco PLDT, will power the festival’s line-up of activities, which Ilonggos can stream safely from the comfort of their homes.

Among the highlights of these activities is the Dinagyang Smart Night 2021, a virtual concert featuring alternative rock band Hale, Philpop Winner Reon, and social media influencer Inka Magnaye on Jan. 24, 2021, which will be streamed on Smart’s official Facebook Page.

During the event, subscribers also get a chance to be one of the lucky winners of GIGAMANIA, which features exciting prizes every week, such as phones, free data, GigaPoints, P1 million cash and a chance to win P10 million in the grand draw. To participate, subscribers can register for the raffle on the GigaLife app and load up to earn and accumulate GigaPoints for their raffle entries. GIGAMANIA is open to all Smart Prepaid, Smart Postpaid, Smart Bro, and TNT subscribers until April 2021.

Empowering passions, purpose

Support for virtual celebrations that showcase Filipino culture and devotion to the Sto Nino, such as the Dinagyang Festival, is among PLDT and Smart’s initiatives to empower their customers in pursuing their passions and purpose. Smart also recently teamed up with Grammy-nominated music act BTS to headline its banner ‘Live Smarter, Live with Purpose’ 2021 campaign. The partnership intends to showcase BTS’ support of Smart’s goal to inspire the Filipino youth to live their lives with passion and purpose.

Smart has also expanded its current suite of GIGA offers. In addition to GIGA Video, GIGA Stories, GIGA Music, and GIGA Games, which come with data dedicated for consumer passions, plus open access data for other online activities, Smart has also launched GIGA K-Video, which allows Smart prepaid subscribers to enjoy ad-free streaming and unlimited downloads of K-dramas via the VIU Premium video streaming platform.

Smart also offers GIGA Pro, its biggest prepaid data pack for heavy data users; and GIGA Work and GIGA Study, which provide data allocations for work collaboration tools and learning apps, specifically tailored for employees’ online productivity needs and students’ online education needs. Launched last year, the GigaLife App aims to enable \prepaid and postpaid subscribers to manage their subscriptions more seamlessly.

These customer-centric efforts are underpinned by PLDT-Smart’s accelerated network rollout across the country. As of December 2020, PLDT’s fiber infrastructure, the most extensive in the country, comprised more than 429,000 kilometers. This fiber infrastructure supports Smart’s mobile networks, which now cover 96% of the population and is available in 95% of the country’s cities and municipalities.