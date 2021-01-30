Smart Signature SIM-Only Plans now come with a Netflix Mobile Plan subscription

Escaping to a world of entertainment especially after a hard day’s work or during a well-deserved break is now simpler than ever as mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) has upgraded the Smart Signature SIM-Only Plans by exclusively bundling them with a Netflix Mobile Plan subscription.

By signing up with any Smart Signature SIM-Only Plan, subscribers also conveniently get a monthly Netflix Mobile Plan subscription throughout their 12-month contract so they may enjoy thousands of award-winning shows, series, documentaries, specials, and feature films right at their fingertips.

This way, subscribers won’t have to shell out for a separate subscription just to immerse in the worlds of their favorite Netflix Originals like Crash Landing On You, Money Heist, Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy, Extraction, Bridgerton, Kingdom, The Crown, Uncanny Counters, and more.

Signature SIM-Only Plans start at P999 per month with Plan S, which is inclusive of 10 GB open access data monthly, unlimited All-Net texts, unlimited All-Net calls, and 150 minutes of calls to PLDT – along with the bundled Netflix Mobile Plan subscription. Discover more postpaid plan options here.

A world of entertainment easily at your fingertips

“Goal slayers who hustle also deserve their time off, and now with just a simple tap on your phone, you can be transported to so many different worlds. This is especially relevant during this time when we all miss travelling and exploring new places,” said Jane J. Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

“This is why we’re glad to team up with Netflix to launch our upgraded Smart Signature SIM-Only Plans that come with a Netflix Mobile Plan subscription making it so much easier for our customers to stream and enjoy their favorite shows for a complete streaming experience – with the plan, the subscription, and the network,” Basas added.

Complete and easy streaming experience with Smart Signature

Smart Signature SIM-Only Plans offer a complete streaming experience on the go. With generous data inclusions, users won’t have to worry about running out of data while watching the latest film or doing a marathon of the latest hit series. The Netflix Mobile Plan subscription that comes with the plan also offers a wide catalogue to suit every taste, preference, or mood.

Subscribers can definitely make the most of their plan and Netflix Mobile Plan subscription powered by Smart, the country’s fastest mobile data network as reported by third-party mobile analytics firms such as Opensignal and Ookla®.

A report by Opensignal1, an independent mobile analytics firm, shows that Smart has been providing a much better Video Experience for subscribers compared to the competition for the past several quarters starting in Q4 2018.

In its November 2020 Mobile Network Experience Report for the Philippines2, Smart also remained ahead of the competition in terms of Upload and Download Speed Experience, 4G Availability, and 4G Coverage Experience.

On the other hand, Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, named Smart as the country’s fastest mobile data network in the second half of 2020 after it achieved a Speed Score™ of 24.99, with average speeds of 20.08 Mbps for download, and 7.42 Mbps for upload, based on 3,915,679 user-initiated tests taken with Speedtest®.

Take full control of your plan with the GigaLife App

Smart Signature subscribers may also take better control of their plan using the GigaLife app. Downloadable on Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, the GigaLife App enables postpaid customers to check their usage, link their accounts, and pay their bills with just a few taps on their smartphone.

Through the app, postpaid customers can keep track of their data, call, and text usage as well as monitor their bill in real time so there’s no reason to worry about incurring unwanted charges.

Customers can also use the app to avail of Data Boosters and other add-ons to enjoy more of their favorite online activities as well as accumulate GigaPoints to earn rewards for every add-on or bill payment through the app.

Sign up for the new Signature SIM-Only Plan now bundled with Netflix Mobile Plan subscription by booking an online or face-to-face appointment with the nearest Smart Store, or by visiting the Smart Online Store.