TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Japan 1st studio album ‘STILL DREAMING’ out now!

BTS’ younger brother, global teen favorites TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s latest EP minisode1 : Blue Hour achieved sales of over 470,000 copies last year. This set a new self-record and achieved No.1 on the iTunes Top Album Chart across 30 countries/regions around the world.

Following the group’s 2nd EP The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY released last May, the album achieved 1st place on the Oricon weekly album ranking. They also achieved No.25 on the Billboard 200 chart, a new self-record, and placed 7th on the US Billboard year-end chart “Social 50 Artists”. Soon to celebrate their third anniversary as a group, TOMORROW X TOGETHER continues to grow at an unstoppable momentum.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER releases their first Japanese Studio Album STILL DREAMING. This long-awaited album bears the message that those who are running through youth toward the same dream are “still dreaming.” Motoki Ohmori of Mrs. GREEN APPLE wrote the new Japanese original track “Force,” which is the Opening theme for TV Animation 『World Trigger』 2nd Season. Released January 10, The song has recorded No.1 on the daily chart of LINE MUSIC song Top 100 (as of Jan.10 through Jan.16) and also hit No.1 on Yahoo! Japan’s real-time search.

The music video centers around a “deserted amusement park.” Symbolizing fragility and loneliness, the old amusement park is where TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s imaginations turn into reality. 5:53 is a metaphor expressing the moment of transition from boyhood to adulthood. The first and second verses represent “childhood” as the last chorus represents “adulthood.”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, who made their debut in March 2019, swept the rookies awards ceremonies, winning a total of ten rookie awards as well as a 2019 MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards) main award proving that they are the next big thing. In addition, this year they won “FAVORITE DANCE PERFORMANCE GROUP” and “WORLDWIDE FAN’S CHOICE” at 2020 MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards), “Best Performer” at 2020 TMA (2020 THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS), and “Album Division” at The 35th Golden Disc Awards with CURAROX.

The momentum never stops worldwide. Keep an eye on the future of TOMORROW X TOGETHER.