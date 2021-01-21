TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Japan 1st studio album ‘STILL DREAMING’ out now!

0 comment

BTS’ younger brother, global teen favorites TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s latest EP minisode1 : Blue Hour achieved sales of over 470,000 copies last year. This set a new self-record and achieved No.1 on the iTunes Top Album Chart across 30 countries/regions around the world.

Following the group’s 2nd EP The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY released last May, the album achieved 1st place on the Oricon weekly album ranking. They also achieved No.25 on the Billboard 200 chart, a new self-record, and placed 7th on the US Billboard year-end chart “Social 50 Artists”. Soon to celebrate their third anniversary as a group, TOMORROW X TOGETHER continues to grow at an unstoppable momentum.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER releases their first Japanese Studio Album STILL DREAMING. This long-awaited album bears the message that those who are running through youth toward the same dream are “still dreaming.” Motoki Ohmori of Mrs. GREEN APPLE wrote the new Japanese original track “Force,” which is the Opening theme for TV Animation 『World Trigger』 2nd Season. Released January 10, The song has recorded No.1 on the daily chart of LINE MUSIC song Top 100 (as of Jan.10 through Jan.16) and also hit No.1 on Yahoo! Japan’s real-time search.

The music video centers around a “deserted amusement park.” Symbolizing fragility and loneliness, the old amusement park is where TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s imaginations turn into reality. 5:53 is a metaphor expressing the moment of transition from boyhood to adulthood. The first and second verses represent “childhood” as the last chorus represents “adulthood.”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, who made their debut in March 2019, swept the rookies awards ceremonies, winning a total of ten rookie awards as well as a 2019 MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards) main award proving that they are the next big thing. In addition, this year they won “FAVORITE DANCE PERFORMANCE GROUP” and “WORLDWIDE FAN’S CHOICE” at 2020 MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards), “Best Performer” at 2020 TMA (2020 THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS), and “Album Division” at The 35th Golden Disc Awards with CURAROX.

The momentum never stops worldwide. Keep an eye on the future of TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Stars align in Gloc-9’s “Macho Rap” music video

Team Orange 0 comments
In our current reality, music videos serve as welcome if not essential partners for many fans that miss the excitement of live performances. Admit it, casting them on a TV…

PLDT-Smart champion push to deliver superior customer experience in 2021

Jeman Villanueva 0 comments Press Releases
As more customers pivot online due to the pandemic, the country’s largest integrated telco PLDT and its wireless arm Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) are enhancing their capability to deliver customer-centric…

ONE BPI: Forging synergies and expanding opportunities

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) recently announced that, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, it will merge with BPI Family Savings Bank (BFSB), its wholly owned thrift bank…

HADSAP and health brands fuel Novaliches frontliners

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Several members of the Health and Dietary Supplement Association of the Philippines (HADSAP) turned over boxes of food, beverages, health supplements, personal care items, and monetary support to frontliners in…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone