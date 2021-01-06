Top HIV advocates call on Filipinos to prioritize health safety in next normal

During last month’s World AIDS day, some of the country’s most known personalities came together to support the Protection and Preparedness Education (PPE) campaign of Durex, which is anchored on the Always Come Prepared message. Stressing the point that, “no one is invulnerable to catching HIV so always being prepared in encounters is a must,” the campaign is the brand’s way of advocating for HIV awareness and health safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Together with Durex, advocates like TonyToni, Slick Rick, and Sam YG are inviting everyone to join in on the fight against HIV/AIDS even after World AIDS Day.

Through Durex’s World AIDS Day Campaign, which encourages everyone to join in on the fight against HIV/AIDS, celebrities and HIV advocates including TonyToni, Slick Rick, Sam YG, Ian Pangilinan, Paolo Pangilinan, Elijah Canlas, Kokoy De Santos, Macoy Dubs, Freak & Jerck, Rica Cruz, Jabar Esmael, MA Buendia, and others all shared social media posts that showed them donning Durex statement face masks that carry such catchy but timely messages such as ‘Safety is Sexy,’ ‘Don’t Blow It,’ ‘Suit Up Before Hook Up’, ‘Always Come Prepared’ and more!

Even in the face of the pandemic, the brand strongly believes that continuing to raise awareness on HIV should not stop. This is why we launched the Protection and Preparedness Education (PPE) campaign,” says Durex Philippines. “We’re extremely pleased that a number of celebrities and influencers have all agreed to take part in this endeavor, which includes our fun but sensible Mask Initiative, by helping spread the word through their respective social media accounts.”

To help boost their efforts to combat HIV/AIDS amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and promote health safety, Durex also recently donated personal protective equipment (PPEs)—a total of 1000 face masks, 1000 face shields, and 7000 boxes of Durex Condoms each—to local HIV-advocate groups LoveYourself, The Red Whistle, and the PLHIV Response Center.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

