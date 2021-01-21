Shopee | Top Up and Transfer for a Chance to Win ₱10,000 at the ShopeePay Cashless Festival

ShopeePay, an integrated mobile wallet that offers users easy access to digital payment services, launches its first-ever ShopeePay Cashless Festival this January 21-28, 2021. Shoppers who use ShopeePay can enjoy free shipping, coins cashback, a chance to win ₱10,000, and more exclusive rewards during the promo period.

Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines, said, “With the launch of our inaugural ShopeePay Cashless Festival, Shopee encourages more consumers to adopt digital payments for a safer, more rewarding, and seamless shopping experience. Filipinos are slowly embracing a more cashless lifestyle, and Shopee is excited to be at the forefront of this evolution. We remain committed to providing easy access to a wide range of digital payment options such as ShopeePay to cater to Filipinos’ evolving needs.”

Key highlights of the ShopeePay Cashless Festival:

From January 21-28, ShopeePay users can redeem these deals and rewards when they activate and top up their e-wallet:

Free shipping: During the promo period, users who activate their ShopeePay wallets for the first time can enjoy a free shipping voucher with no minimum spend. New free shipping vouchers with a minimum spend of ₱149 will also be released daily.

Coins cashback from participating shops: Shoppers can look forward to 20% coins cashback on categories such as gadgets, home and living, mom essentials, and sports and motors.

Bills payment coins cashback: From January 21-27, ShopeePay users get 15% cashback capped at 120 coins when they pay their bills with a minimum spend of ₱800. On January 28, they can get 20% cashback capped at 160 coins with a minimum spend of ₱800.

Deals Near Me: ShopeePay users get to enjoy ₱1 deals, up to 50% off on e-vouchers, and up to 15% coins cashback capped at 60 coins.

Flash deals on mobile load and data: Throughout the week, shoppers can buy ₱100 worth of load/data for only ₱90. On January 25 and 28, users should be on the lookout for flash deals such as ₱10 load/data for ₱6, ₱15 load/data for ₱9, and ₱20 load/data for ₱12.

Grand prize worth ₱10,000: There are two ways to win ₱10,000: users simply have to either top-up at least ₱300, or transfer ₱1. All users can also get rewards in the form of Shopee coins or vouchers.

Play & Win on Shopee Live: Score up to ₱20,000 worth of ShopeePay credits by joining Play & Win ShopeePay Edition on weekdays, every 5:00-6:30 PM.

Tutok to Win: All successful callers on Wowowin’s Tutok to Win will receive ShopeePay credits worth ₱5,000 each, on top of the usual cash prize of ₱20,000.

For more information on the ShopeePay Cashless Festival, visit https://shopee.ph/m/shopee-pay .

Download the Shopee app for free via the App Store or Google Play.