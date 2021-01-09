Twist, pull, dip, and pop with the all-new Cheesy Bites Dippers from Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut introduces a fun take on our beloved pizza with Cheesy Bites Dippers, the pizza that you can twist, pull, dip, and pop!

Celebrate the new year and spread the cheer by giving the gift of fun to your friends or family with Pizza Hut’s newest creation! Each pizza comes with up to 24 cheese-filled bites waiting to be enjoyed, available in all the Pizza Hut flavors that we’ve come to know and love. Each order of Cheesy Bites Dippers comes with a marinara dip to complete the pizza experience.

You can try the new Cheesy Bites Dippers starting at just P399 for regular and P 609 for large.

Pizza Hut is also launching two promos to help you get your Cheesy Bites Dippers Holiday party started. First is the Cheesy Bites Dippers Triple Pizza Treat, which includes a regular Super Supreme Cheesy Bites Dippers that come with nine delicious toppings and two all-time favorite Pan Pizzas—a regular Hawaiian Supreme Pan Pizza, and a regular Bacon Cheeseburger Supreme Pan Pizza. Make every day more special with pizzas that everyone can enjoy, all for just ₱799!

You can also order the Cheesy Bites Dippers Feast, which includes a regular Super Supreme Cheesy Bites Dippers, regular Hawaiian Supreme Pan Pizza, regular Cheese Lovers Pan Pizza, large Spaghetti Bolognese, Garlic Bread, Mozzarella sticks, and 1.5L Pepsi for just ₱1,299.

These promos are available for dine-in and take-out in all operating Pizza Hut branches nationwide. Here’s the link to the operating Pizza Hut branches nationwide: https://www.pizzahut.com.ph/store-list.

To have your Cheesy Bites Dippers delivered straight to your door, call the Pizza Hut delivery hotline at 8911-11-11 or log-on to www.pizzahut.com.ph. You can also order in just a few taps by downloading the Pizza Hut mobile app, available on the App Store and Play Store.