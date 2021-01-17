Welcome the Year of the Metal Ox with Lung Hin’s “Blissful Blessings”

After an extraordinary Year of the Metal Rat, an auspicious celebration eagerly awaits the Metal Ox. This 2021, Marco Polo Ortigas Manila welcomes the Lunar New Year with its Signature Nian Gao series, which are available for advanced and large-volume orders.

The Nian Gao (Tikoy) is a traditional symbol of prosperity and good luck at the beginning of the Lunar New Year. Award-winning authentic Cantonese restaurant Lung Hin prepared these signature delights to signify optimism and well wishes for 2021. These glutinous rice cakes represent a strong sense of community and personal financial growth, and are best enjoyed with friends and loved ones as part of an abundant feast.

For 2021, Lung Hin’s Signature Nian Gao are available in the following variants: The Double Gold Bar Nian Gao in Red Dates Sugar flavour (800 grams) is available at PHP 2118, and both the Red Dates Sugar Round Tikoy and the Fortune Orange Round Tikoy are priced at PHP 1558 for every 600-gram box. Prices indicated are inclusive of local taxes and applicable charges. Aside from placing direct orders at Lung Hin on Level 44 of Marco Polo Ortigas Manila, guests may also reserve their Signature Nian Gao via https://bit.ly/LungHinBlissfulBlessings.

 

For more information about Lung Hin’s Signature Nian Gao, please call (+632) 7720 7777 or email restaurant.mnl@marcopolohotels.com. Please log-on to marcopolohotels.com for more details on the Hotel’s ongoing promotions.

