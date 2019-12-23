Travel Advisory: AirAsia flights affected by Tropical Storm Phanfone

0 comment

AirAsia will reschedule a number of domestic flights in the Philippines due to Tropical Storm Phanfone.

AirAsia guests travelling over the next few days are strongly encouraged to check their flight status at airasia.com/flightstatus for the latest updates.

Guests who wish to make booking changes online may go to airasia.com and click on the AVA icon on the lower right of the screen.

From the categories available, click on “Booking Changes” then “Flight Change” and finally “My flight was changed by AirAsia.” From there, simply follow the instructions to make changes to your booking.

AirAsia is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide information on the latest developments.

For the full travel advisory, please click here.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

