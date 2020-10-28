AirAsia boosts domestic connectivity, now flies from Manila to Zamboanga

0 comment

AirAsia celebrated its maiden flight from Manila to Zamboanga with Z2 651 arriving at Zamboanga International Airport at last October 27.

(L-R:) AirAsia Philippines Chairman of the Board Atty. Jomar Castillo, AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla with Zamboanga City Mayor Hon. Beng Climaco-Salazar, Department of Tourism Assistant Secretary Myra Paz Abubakar, and Zamboanga City Vice Mayor Hon. Rommel Agan

The aircraft was welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute. Guests and VIPs on board this inaugural flight were welcomed at the airport by Department of Tourism Assistant Secretary Myra Abubakar, Zamboanga City Mayor Hon. Beng Climaco-Salazar, Mr. Antonio Alfonso of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines Zamboanga, Mr. Pocholo Soliven from the Zamboanga City Chamber of Commerce, and Ms. Sarita Sebastian from the Zamboanga City Tourism Office.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, ”We are excited to celebrate this milestone as we paint Asia’s Latin City’s skies red. As the second largest city in Mindanao and the sixth most populous in the Philippines, this new destination will pave the way for expansive connectivity, bringing Filipino families closer together, and providing more opportunities across provinces in support of the local government’s vision to be the Asean economic hub in Southwestern Mindanao.

All of this would not have been possible without the initiatives of the Zamboanga City Government, who took on a decisive role in discussions with us to establish this route. For this, we are truly grateful.

Zamboanga City Mayor Beng Climaco expressed her appreciation for AirAsia’s commitment to providing world class service to the people of Zamboanga.

The Mayor said, “AirAsia’s presence in Zamboanga sparks hope and brings in more reasonable and budget-friendly options in air travel that will help businesses recover with all the impacts brought by the pandemic. Enhorabuena y vaya con Dios.”

To celebrate this new destination, AirAsia is offering all-in promotional fares from Manila to Zamboanga from as low as P765 for BIG Loyalty Members for booking from today until 1 November 2020 for travel between today and 30 June 2021.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Sarah Geronimo-Guidicelli discovers how to make every day better

Team Orange 0 comments
Similar to many Filipinos, pop superstar and Manulife Philippines brand ambassador Sarah Geronimo-Guidicelli found herself worried and anxious, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she discovered that, by taking care…

Marco Polo Ortigas Manila receives FIRST Diversey Clean and Ready Certification in Asia

Team Orange 0 comments Events
As part of its responsibility to uphold the highest standards of health and safety, Marco Polo Ortigas Manila was recently awarded the first Clean and Ready stamp in Asia by…

Gardenia Philippines taps into the community spirit once again with the “Laging Kasama” free virtual concert

Team Orange 0 comments Concerts
The idea of Bayanihan is something that is deeply embedded in our culture. Regardless of how little or how much we have, it is wired in our DNA to always…

Smart launches GIGA K-Video with Park Seo Jun as endorser

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) launches the new GIGA K-Video data pack with Korean superstar Park Seo Jun as endorser. Smart GIGA K-Video is the first-ever prepaid data…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone