Travel Advisory: AirAsia cancels selected flights to South Korea

In compliance with the Philippine government’s directive imposing travel restrictions due to the current public health situation, AirAsia is cancelling some of its flights between the Philippines and South Korea until the government’s further notice.

These include selected flights between Manila and Seoul-Incheon, Cebu and Seoul-Incheon, Kalibo and Seoul-Incheon as well as Kalibo and Busan.

Flights to South Korea from Clark will continue their normal operations, as well as selected flights from Manila, Cebu, and Kalibo. Guests may check on their flights via the “Flight Status” function on the airasia.com website and mobile app.

All affected guests will be promptly notified via email or SMS. AirAsia strongly encourages guests to update their contact details using the “My Bookings” feature on airasia.com to ensure that they receive timely notifications.

AirAsia is making provisions for guests affected by the flight cancellations and travel restrictions following the Philippine government’s latest directive, as follows:

1. Move flight: One-time flight change to a new travel date on the same route within 30 calendar days from the original flight time without additional cost, subject to seat availability; OR

2. Credit account: Retain the value of your fare in your AirAsia BIG Loyalty account for future travel with AirAsia. The online credit account is to be redeemed for booking within 90 calendar days from the issuance date for your travel with us. The actual travel dates can be after the expiry date as long as our flight schedule is out; OR

3. Full refund: Obtain a full refund to your original payment method for the amount equivalent to your booking.

Refund requests can be made with AVA at support.airasia.com. From the main menu categories available, click on “Refund” then “New Refund Request” and finally “Flight Cancellation Refund”. From there, simply follow the instructions as directed by AVA.

For bookings made through travel agents including online travel agents, refund requests are to be made via the respective travel agents.

AirAsia assures that the safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars is our top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organization.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.

Previously cancelled flights due to the travel ban imposed by the Philippine government include those to/from mainland China cities (Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Shanghai), Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR.

Flights from the Philippines to Taipei and Kaohsiung have recently resumed since 20 February.