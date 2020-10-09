airasia.com is the Asean super app for everyone

airasia.com revealed its brand new identity online as Asean’s super app, completing AirAsia’s transformation from a digital airline into a comprehensive lifestyle platform for everyone.

Marking a new era for AirAsia Group, the airasia.com Asean super app provides a simpler, faster and more convenient user experience with over 15 types of products and services under three main pillars, which are travel, e-commerce and fintech.

To celebrate the milestone, airasia.com is introducing the first ever airasia.com Super Sale that will now supersede its hugely popular legacy, Red Hot Sale. The biggest sales in the region will take place from 12 October (10AM, GMT +8) to 18 October 2020 with storewide discounts of up to 50% across all product offerings on airasia.com super app and the airasia.com site.

Tony Fernandes, CEO of AirAsia Group said, “AirAsia is always about the people. We democratised flying 19 years ago and enabled millions to travel, to explore. We pride ourselves in being a disruptive leader, connecting the Asean region, providing value, simplicity and inclusivity, for everyone. Now with airasia.com, we are enabling everyone to fly, to stay, to shop, to eat, all at the convenience of one super app. We have not wasted the crisis, in fact we’ve been using the lockdown period to finetune our platform, unify the user experience and simplify our payment to a one-click checkout. We have accelerated our digital business and expanded airasia.com’s product offering from travel to everyday life. Just like how we built AirAsia as a brand, airasia.com will emerge as the Asean super app, your best travel and lifestyle companion. I can’t wait for everyone to experience airasia.com and all that it offers when the world is ready to travel again.”

Karen Chan, CEO of airasia.com said: “The launch of airasia.com super app is a testimony of airasia’s continuous innovation culture and our drive to deliver value to our customers. In this new era of post-COVID-19, we do understand customers’ need for travel flexibility and therefore launched the uniquely innovative AirAsia Unlimited Pass, a buy-now-fly-later model which has now become a blueprint and trendsetter for other carriers. We understand customers’ pent-up desire to travel, so we launched SNAP, our best-price guaranteed flight and hotel bundle. We understand consumers’ want to shop in the comfort of their own home, so we offered home delivery for duty free, fresh food and meals.”

“airasia.com is not only about connecting people to destinations, more than that it’s about connecting people to people, creating communities among like-minded travellers, sharing best-eats tips and fostering social-based commerce. Our super app now offers a seamless user experience enabling customers to pay with BIG Points across our diverse range of products through a one-click checkout.”

Ricky Isla, airasia.com Philippines CEO said, “Our enhanced digital platform brings forth a unique offering for the Philippine market at a time when industries are shifting and being shaped by the current health situation. We continue to innovate to expand our amazing product offerings and experiences to not just our guests but customers.”

As part of the airasia.com Super Sale, customers can look forward to countless amazing deals – there’s something for everyone. Enjoy 70% off on flights and up to 50% off on hotels for SNAP (flight+hotel) combo (starting from PHP1,914 per person for return flight and 3D2N stay); 50% off on all seats, all Z2 flights (airasia.com Philippines) and 10% off flights of other airlines to over 3,000 destinations worldwide; up to 30% off on activities and tours; and up to 20% off on hotels.

Users can also earn twice as much BIG Points* during the airasia.com Super Sale period, and pay using BIG Points* for their purchases made on airasia.com.

Now, everyone can travel, experience, shop, eat, enjoy rewards and more with the new airasia.com super app. From travel needs to everyday lifestyle essentials, there is always something for everyone.