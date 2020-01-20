AirAsia now accepting applications for the ‘Dare to Fly! The Allstars Cadet Pilot Program’

AirAsia today officially opened applications for the Dare to Fly! The Allstars Cadet Pilot Program to select and train aspiring young pilots.

A partnership between AirAsia and Omni Aviation Corporation, the program provides successful cadets with up to two years of technical and leadership training, with the aim of reaching the competencies required by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “AirAsia is proud to have the best pilots in the country and we will strive to train more young cadets with our partner Omni Aviation Corporation. Through the ‘Dare to Fly! The Allstars Cadet Pilot Program’, we invite Filipinos to dare to dream with AirAsia.”

Interested applicants are required to register via the QR code shown below and answer a free eligibility test. Applications are open to Filipino citizens who are 21 to 28 years of age and are college graduates of any course.

The application period commences today until 20 February 2020.

One thousand successful applicants will qualify based on the eligibility test results and 300 applicants will proceed to the final stages of the selection process. These include further assessment tests to measure applicants’ cognitive and psychomotor skills.

Corresponding fees of succeeding tests in the selection process are to be shouldered by the applicant.

Those who pass the tests in the selection process will be invited for a final interview which will determine the first batch of aspiring cadet pilots to be enrolled in the Dare to Fly! The Allstars Cadet Pilot Program beginning March 2020.

The program aims to produce at least ten cadet pilots for its first batch.

AirAsia will advance partial training costs for Allstars (AirAsia employees) who are accepted into the program. Successful graduates of the program will be given an opportunity to work with AirAsia, the world’s best low-cost airline for 11 consecutive years as awarded by Skytrax.

Dare to dream and watch your career fly high!