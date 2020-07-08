AirAsia offers 20% off fares for essential travel with unlimited date change

As domestic flights gradually resume in the Philippines, AirAsia is slashing 20% off of its fares for essential travellers.

Guests can enjoy 20% off on all domestic flights* available on airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app until 12 July 2020 for travel between 1 August 2020 and 26 November 2020.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “We are happy to be able to offer this special fare to essential travellers in the Philippines, as they navigate through post-Covid-19 travelling. We are constantly innovating and improving our products and services to make sure we provide the very best in terms of safe and affordable flying. We hope guests take advantage of these discounted fares and have one less thing to worry about during this pandemic.”

Guests with new bookings may also enjoy enhanced flexibility of travel plans. An unlimited number of flight date changes with no rebooking fee may be made via the ‘My Bookings’ tab on airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app.

Guests may rebook flights for travel up to 31 December 2020, subject to seat availability and fare difference.

Meanwhile, guests are encouraged to check-in online at airasia.com, the AirAsia mobile app, or by using our contactless kiosks. Travellers who wish to purchase Santan meals must pre-book their meals in advance. Additional add-ons such as luggage may be adjusted via the My Bookings portal at airasia.com.

The safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars remains AirAsia’s top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organization.

Guests can expect enhanced safety measures throughout the entire journey, including pre-flight, in-flight, and arrival processes. These include the mandatory wearing of face masks to be permitted to travel, amongst others. Guests are also advised to check and comply with measures implemented by local airport authorities for a smooth travel experience.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.

*See list of available routes here.