AirAsia offers 20% off fares for essential travel with unlimited date change

0 comment

As domestic flights gradually resume in the Philippines, AirAsia is slashing 20% off of its fares for essential travellers.

Guests can enjoy 20% off on all domestic flights* available on airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app until 12 July 2020 for travel between 1 August 2020 and 26 November 2020.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “We are happy to be able to offer this special fare to essential travellers in the Philippines, as they navigate through post-Covid-19 travelling. We are constantly innovating and improving our products and services to make sure we provide the very best in terms of safe and affordable flying. We hope guests take advantage of these discounted fares and have one less thing to worry about during this pandemic.

Guests with new bookings may also enjoy enhanced flexibility of travel plans. An unlimited number of flight date changes with no rebooking fee may be made via the ‘My Bookings’ tab on airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app.

Guests may rebook flights for travel up to 31 December 2020, subject to seat availability and fare difference.

Meanwhile, guests are encouraged to check-in online at airasia.com, the AirAsia mobile app, or by using our contactless kiosks. Travellers who wish to purchase Santan meals must pre-book their meals in advance. Additional add-ons such as luggage may be adjusted via the My Bookings portal at airasia.com.

The safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars remains AirAsia’s top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organization.

Guests can expect enhanced safety measures throughout the entire journey, including pre-flight, in-flight, and arrival processes. These include the mandatory wearing of face masks to be permitted to travel, amongst others. Guests are also advised to check and comply with measures implemented by local airport authorities for a smooth travel experience.

 

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.

 

*See list of available routes here. 

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Cory Vidanes: ABS-CBN will continue to be a responsible content producer

Team Orange 0 comments
ABS-CBN chief operating officer of broadcast Cory Vidanes assured lawmakers that the network will continue to embody Filipino values in its programs and has committed to make changes in its…

Free cash-in via BPI, BDO, Unionbank and other banks with InstaPay – GCash

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
Users of GCash, the undisputed leading and preferred mobile wallet in the Philippines, can enjoy FREE cash-in services using banks with apps and websites that are powered by InstaPay. GCash…

Garmin® partners PhysioQ to support and accelerate COVID-19 research

Team Orange 0 comments Beauty
Garmin® announces an exclusive partnership with non-profit organization PhysioQ, connecting registered users’ health data from Garmin smartwatches to Neo, a connected self-monitoring system that allows users to proactively monitor their…

BJ Pascual, Jason Magbanua, SUNNIES Girls share camera techniques to try on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Series

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
People’s lives take shape in the photos and videos they capture and share online. Each day, social media users post more than 100 million images on Instagram to tell their…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone