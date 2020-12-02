AirAsia offers early Christmas treat for uniformed personnel, with promo for their holiday travels

In appreciation of the selfless service and dedication of the military personnel, AirAsia is offering them a special promotion — a 20% discount on all seats for the members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “We would like to express our deepest gratitude to those at the frontlines of combating the ongoing global pandemic. Despite the threats that go with their daily responsibilities, they continue to work tirelessly to keep everyone safe and healthy. It is a critical time, and yet they remain calm and continue to work hard despite tough conditions and demands.

“As the difficult year comes to an end, we wish to support and help our brave frontliners return to their loved ones especially during the upcoming holiday season. AirAsia would be honored to return our swift and safe service to them.”

Military personnel may enjoy one way fares for as low as P2,100, all in. Those who are interested may get in touch with their respective Public Information Officers to avail of the promo code. Tickets are available for booking on airasia.com or the airasia mobile app on the following dates: 4 December 2020, 11 December 2020, 18 December 2020, and 1 January 2021, for travel throughout the holiday beginning 4 December 2020 to 30 June 2021, with no excluded peak dates.

Travelers can expect enhanced safety measures throughout the entire journey, including pre-flight, in-flight, and during the arrival process. These include the mandatory wearing of face masks to be permitted to travel, amongst others. Guests are also advised to check and comply with measures implemented by local airport authorities for a smooth travel experience.

The safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars remains AirAsia’s top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organization.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.