AirAsia offers early Christmas treat for uniformed personnel, with promo for their holiday travels

0 comment

In appreciation of the selfless service and dedication of the military personnel, AirAsia is offering them a special promotion — a 20% discount on all seats for the members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

From left to right AirAsia Chief Pilot for Technical and Development Capt. Ninoy Villanueva, AirAsia CFO Ray Berja, AirAsia Director of Flight Operations Captain Gomer Monreal, AirAsia CEO Ricky Isla, Commanding Officer, 1st ARCen, LTC Hermilino G. Calubiran Jr. (GSC), Chief, Community Relations Branch, AFPAO Captain Bernanit G. Soriano PAF, Director for Reservist Organization and Development OA9 Captain Rommel O. Quitiong PAF, Director for Plans and Programs, OA9 Captain Basaron Reysa I. Kamlon PAF andTerritorial Defense Security Stability OA3 Chief Captain Jeremias B. Malondon PAF
From left to right AirAsia Chief Pilot for Technical and Development Capt. Ninoy Villanueva, AirAsia CFO Ray Berja, AirAsia Director of Flight Operations Captain Gomer Monreal, AirAsia CEO Ricky Isla, Commanding Officer, 1st ARCen, LTC Hermilino G. Calubiran Jr. (GSC), Chief, Community Relations Branch, AFPAO Captain Bernanit G. Soriano PAF, Director for Reservist Organization and Development OA9 Captain Rommel O. Quitiong PAF, Director for Plans and Programs, OA9 Captain Basaron Reysa I. Kamlon PAF andTerritorial Defense Security Stability OA3 Chief Captain Jeremias B. Malondon PAF

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “We would like to express our deepest gratitude to those at the frontlines of combating the ongoing global pandemic. Despite the threats that go with their daily responsibilities, they continue to work tirelessly to keep everyone safe and healthy. It is a critical time, and yet they remain calm and continue to work hard despite tough conditions and demands.

As the difficult year comes to an end, we wish to support and help our brave frontliners return to their loved ones especially during the upcoming holiday season. AirAsia would be honored to return our swift and safe service to them.”

Military personnel may enjoy one way fares for as low as P2,100, all in. Those who are interested may get in touch with their respective Public Information Officers to avail of the promo code. Tickets are available for booking on airasia.com or the airasia mobile app on the following dates: 4 December 2020, 11 December 2020, 18 December 2020, and 1 January 2021, for travel throughout the holiday beginning 4 December 2020 to 30 June 2021, with no excluded peak dates.

Travelers can expect enhanced safety measures throughout the entire journey, including pre-flight, in-flight, and during the arrival process. These include the mandatory wearing of face masks to be permitted to travel, amongst others. Guests are also advised to check and comply with measures implemented by local airport authorities for a smooth travel experience.

The safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars remains AirAsia’s top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organization.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Palayan City Mayor Rianne J. Cuevas shares triumphs, leadership journey with The King of Talk

Team Orange 0 comments
How far does a public servant go in leading and serving her constituents? For Palayan City Mayor Rianne J. Cuevas, going beyond what’s required is what leadership is all about.…

The new jolly kiddie meal toys feature the lovable characters from DreamWorks Kou Kou

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
DreamWorks has long been known to produce the best animated films for kids. Their films are not only fun and highly entertaining, but they have also introduced a number of…

Chlara releases ‘Goodbye’ from her new album ​#acousticNOW

Team Orange 0 comments Music
British-born Filipina singer/songwriter Chlara (born Chlara Isobel Magtultol) labeled as Philippine’s acoustic songbird, spent the early years of her life living in England before moving to the Philippines at the…

realme X50 Pro 5G to launch via Smart Signature Plan on December 03

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
realme Philippines, the country’s number 1 smartphone brand, is leaping to the next gen of realme devices with the launch of its very first 5G-ready smartphone in the country —…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone