AirAsia offers special low fares at Philippines largest travel expo

Get your travel bucket lists ready!

AirAsia is participating in the 27th Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA) Travel and Tour Expo, the country’s largest travel event.

Visitors can enjoy special promotional fares to international and domestic destinations available for booking during the travel expo from 7 to 9 February, 2020 at the SMX Convention Center, SM Mall of Asia.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “While AirAsia is keeping a close eye on the current health situation, we are still very hopeful that the tourism industry will regain momentum. The PTAA travel and tour expo is a great opportunity for different players of the sector to come together and boost our economy. We also encourage our guests to explore the wonders of the Philippines through the special offerings and promotions available during this event.”

Visit AirAsia’s booth and book flights from Clark to domestic destinations from as low as P890 and to international destinations from P2,190, as well as flights from Manila to domestic destinations from P890 and to international destinations from P2,090.*

Travel period is from 10 March 2020 to 2 March 2021.

Those who register as an AirAsia BIG Member can receive 1,000 BIG points or get a chance to win round-trip tickets for two.

Since its inception in 2001, AirAsia has become one of the largest airline groups in the world, with over 600 million guests flown and more than 160 destinations in its network–including across Asia, Australia and the US.

Guests are encouraged to check-in online at airasia.com, the AirAsia mobile app, or by using our self-service kiosks at airports. Guests who wish to make changes to their bookings or purchase additional add-ons such as pre-booked Santan meals or luggage may do so via the My Bookings portal at airasia.com.