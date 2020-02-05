AirAsia Statement on third positive case of Novel Coronavirus in the Philippines

AirAsia is working closely with the government, especially the Department of Health (DOH), to help manage the current public health situation.

Following DOH’s press conference on Wednesday, 5 February, it is understood that the concerned passenger of Chinese nationality was on an AirAsia flight from Cebu to Shenzhen on 31 January 2020. According to the DOH, the passenger was in good condition when she left the country. The health agency added that the passenger had companions, but they did not show any symptoms of respiratory illness.

AirAsia flies once daily to Shenzhen from Cebu–with flight number Z2 7800. The concerned flight departed Cebu on 31 January 2020 at 11:35pm (local time) and arrived in Shenzhen at 2:40am (local time).

AirAsia is ready and willing to provide relevant documents to the DOH, including the flight manifest and available contact details of guests on board the flight, given the urgency of this situation. The operating flight crew have also been quarantined in compliance with the Philippine government’s travel ban.

“We advise passengers on-board this flight to seek medical help if they have been feeling unwell.”

All AirAsia aircraft undergo disinfection procedures according to prescribed protocol.

AirAsia has been implementing additional precautionary measures including a mandatory temperature screening of all passengers prior to boarding any domestic and international Z2 flight. As needed, guests will be referred to airport health authorities.

AirAsia remains steadfast on our values to prioritize the health and safety of our passengers and crew. AirAsia continues to monitor the situation and will fully cooperate with advice from relevant national and international authorities.

In compliance with the government’s directive imposing travel restrictions from The People’s Republic of China, AirAsia has cancelled its flights between the Philippines and mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Macao SAR.