AirAsia takes BIG Sale to new heights with 6 million promo seats on offer

AirAsia’s BIG Sale is back with six million promotional seats to send you on your next exciting adventure to many popular domestic and international destinations.

AirAsia BIG members can enjoy discounted flights from Manila to Bangkok, from Cebu to Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Taipei, Cagayan de Oro, Caticlan, and Puerto Princesa, from Clark to Kaohsiung, and many more all for P1.*

Go further and fly on AirAsia X with all-in promotional AirAsia BIG member fares from as low as P990* one way from Kuala Lumpur to many exciting destinations including Fukuoka, Seoul, Gold Coast, Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Taipei.

Checked baggage can also be pre-booked at 10% less** for 25kg and above. Baggage discounts are only applicable at the time of booking a flight during the promotional period.

Book at airasia.com or via the AirAsia mobile app from 9 March 2020 (0001h GMT +8) to 15 March 2020 (2400 GMT +8) for travel between 7 September 2020 and 1 July 2021.

airasia.com CEO Karen Chan said, “We are thrilled to announce our first BIG Sale for 2020, providing ample opportunity to book an affordable getaway from early September up until July of next year. The best way to secure the lowest fares and great value travel deals is to plan ahead and book early – as with this latest Big Sale. We are on track in transforming into a household travel and lifestyle brand across ASEAN with all you need to complete your holiday planning including flights, accommodation, activities and more, all available now on airasia.com.”

AirAsia BIG members will be able to take advantage of a 24-hour priority access period starting 8 March 2020 (0001h GMT +8). Simply log in as an AirAsia BIG Member on airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app to access seats at the lowest fares.

AirAsia BIG Members will also be able to redeem promotional seats from as little as 500 BIG Points one-way on airasiabig.com and the AirAsia BIG mobile app.