Fly with AirAsia with fares from as low as P111

AirAsia is offering special low fares as its domestic and international networks are gradually restored amid the easing of travel restrictions.

Guests can enjoy all-in one-way fares from as low as P111 for domestic flights and from P1,311 for international flights. These low fares are available for booking on airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app from today to 30 August 2020 for travel from today to 30 October 2021.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla says “Everyone can surely fly now with these low fares. We encourage everyone to take advantage of these offers for their essential travels and hopefully soon for leisure travels too when authorities allow.”

Fly from Clark to Cebu, Puerto Princesa, Tacloban, and Caticlan from as low as P111 all-in fare for the special travel period from 1 February to 17 March 2021.

Domestic flights that are not within the special travel period from 1 February to 17 March 2021 are also on sale. Fly from Clark to Cebu, Puerto Princesa, Davao, Tacloban and Cagayan de Oro from as low as P311 to P1,211 one way, while flights from Cebu to Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Puerto Princesa, and Caticlan; and from Manila to Cebu, Kalibo, Tagbilaran, Davao and many more destinations are from P611 to P811 one way.

International destinations that are part of this sale include flights from Clark to Kaohsiung and Taipei; Cebu to Kaohsiung, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore; and Manila to Kota Kinabalu, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Kaohsiung, Bali, Bangkok and Osaka.

Enjoy the lowest possible fares by becoming a BIG member, which is easy and free. Simply visit airasia.com and click “BIG Log in/Sign up”.

Answers to frequently asked questions, including on travel documents and international regulations, may be found here.

Meanwhile, guests are encouraged to check-in online at airasia.com, the AirAsia mobile app, or by using our contactless kiosks. Travellers who wish to purchase Santan meals must pre-book their meals in advance. Additional add-ons such as luggage may be adjusted via the My Bookings portal at airasia.com.

The safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars remains AirAsia’s top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organization.

Guests can expect enhanced safety measures throughout the entire journey, including pre-flight, in-flight, and arrival processes. These include the mandatory wearing of face masks to be permitted to travel, amongst others. Guests are also advised to check and comply with measures implemented by local airport authorities for a smooth travel experience.

Since its inception in 2001, AirAsia has become one of the largest airline groups in the world, with over 600 million guests flown and more than 160 destinations in its network – including across Asia, Australia and the US.