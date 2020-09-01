BIG Loyalty announces rebrand and celebrates 10 years with 100% Bonus BIG Points giveaway

BIGLIFE, a recognised leader in the loyalty marketing platform market who operates the award-winning BIG Loyalty programme, recently announced a change in its brand name from ‘AirAsia BIG Loyalty’ to ‘BIG Loyalty’, to reflect that flights aren’t just the only thing the company offers.

Started as an airline loyalty programme for AirAsia in 2010, today BIG Loyalty has grown into a comprehensive lifestyle reward platform that goes beyond just flights, presenting a new, holistic way of rewarding BIG Members in their daily lives with over 300 partners across lifestyle, travel and financial services categories. BIG Loyalty is the biggest ‘open loop’ points platform that allows borderless earn and burn activities across Asean and beyond. BIG Points has also evolved from just a loyalty point into a universal digital currency.

Spencer Lee, Chief Executive Officer of BIGLIFE Sdn Bhd said, “This new brand reflects our mission to democratise loyalty points by making BIG Points easily accessible for users to earn and redeem. It also marks the next phase of our journey and a new opportunity to grow together with our business partners.”

Earlier in August, BIG Loyalty expanded its instant points exchange platform ‘BIG Xchange’ (available on the BIG Loyalty app) to airasia.com and AirAsia app, enabling more users to earn BIG Points more quickly and instantly by converting their bank points and other loyalty points to BIG Points, or vice versa, on a single platform. Earlier in April, BIG Loyalty launched ‘BIG Deals’, offering users the flexibility of using their BIG Points on a wide variety of lifestyle vouchers such as F&B, shopping, services, entertainment and more, which can be redeemed directly on the BIG Loyalty app.

Under the new brand name, BIG Loyalty will continue to power the airasia.com ecosystem with BIG Points as a digital currency, while diversifying its product offerings and expanding its earn and redemption ecosystem to increase product stickiness and member growth. This will also enable BIG Loyalty to empower its partners with enriched data to optimise campaigns and reach more relevant customers.

To celebrate the rebranding and its 10th anniversary, BIG Loyalty will be rewarding BIG Members with 100% bonus BIG Points* when they shop with participating BIG partners, convert bank and other loyalty points to BIG Points, or apply and spend with the AirAsia Credit Cards, throughout September.

Download the BIG Loyalty app, sign up as a BIG Member today and start living the BIG life! #EarnBIGLiveBIG #10YearsBIG

*Terms & conditions apply